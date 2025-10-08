JSO: Man arrested after fatal shooting outside seafood restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he shot and killed someone outside a seafood restaurant on Saturday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a restaurant on Philips Highway, not far from Baymeadows Road.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find a victim, but about an hour later, they got word that a man had shown up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man, 30-year-old Trevian Jackson, died from his injuries.

Detectives say they quickly gathered evidence and identified 42-year-old Mark Gordon as the suspect.

He was arrested the following day and is now in jail.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

