Man arrested after lewd act on child at Taco Bell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after committing a lewd act on a child in a Taco Bell on Sunday, November 17.

According to the police report, officers had reviewed surveillance footage where they saw the man, Gregory Thomas, walk behind the minor and grab her buttocks from behind before walking away.

Officers found Thomas at a local business shortly after where he was detained without incident. While in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Thomas uttered. “We are taking the captain of the police squad to jail for touching little girls.”

The child was transported to the First Coast Child Protective Team’s office where a forensic interview was conducted.

After an interview at the Police Memorial Building, Thomas was arrested and sent to a detention facility without further incident.

