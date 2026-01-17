Putnam County man arrested after choking, robbing ex-girlfriend, police say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after barricading himself in his ex-girlfriend’s home Monday night, leading to a tense stand-off with Putnam County deputies.

Austin Lee McGowan, 29, was wanted on several charges, including grand theft, battery by strangulation, and robbery, after a violent break-in at the victim’s home on January 11.

Deputies say McGowan grabbed the woman, took her phone, and choked her during the attack before fleeing with her car.

After deputies found the stolen vehicle on Monday, McGowan returned to the victim’s house.

When deputies arrived, he hid inside, refusing to come out for several hours. He eventually surrendered just before 11:30 p.m.

Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said, “Choking someone unconscious is not love, no matter how many times the abuser apologizes.” He praised the victim for her courage in reporting the attack, saying the situation could have ended tragically.

McGowan is being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail.

