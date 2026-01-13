Man arrested after stealing handgun from pawn shop, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of stealing a handgun from a Highlands area pawn shop is behind bars, thanks to quick detective work and surveillance footage.

Police say Rashard Fulton, 26, walked into the Leonid Road pawn shop on January 5 and asked to see a handgun.

When an employee handed it over, Fulton reportedly ran out with the weapon.

Detectives reviewed security video to identify Fulton.

Officers with the Crime Gun Intelligence Center and Community Problem Response Unit arrested him three days later, on January 8.

The stolen gun was found in his bag at the time of his arrest.

This marks Fulton’s fourth local arrest. He now faces a felony charge for the pawn shop theft, according to JSO.

