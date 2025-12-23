Man arrested after woman shot in apartment complex, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police arrested 63-year-old Terryl Lamar Vann on December 17 after a woman was found shot at the Lindsey Terrace Apartments in Jacksonville.

Officers say they found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound to her face near a gold-colored car in the parking lot.

She was rushed to Orange Park Medical Center and was in critical but stable condition.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that her boyfriend, Terryl Vann, was the one who shot her.

Officers surrounded Vann’s apartment in building 8 and detained him. Inside, police found a handgun, BB guns, marijuana, and blood throughout the apartment.

Vann, a convicted felon, told detectives he didn’t shoot his girlfriend and claimed she arrived already injured. However, he could not explain the blood in his home or the presence of a handgun.

JSO says the victim and Vann have a history of domestic issues, including past reports of dating violence and an expired restraining order.

Vann faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to JSO.

