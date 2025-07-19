Man arrested in attempted child abduction at Daytona Beach business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department arrested a man in connection with an attempted child abduction that took place earlier this month in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The incident happened on July 11 at a business located at West International Speedway Boulevard.

Read: Ponte Vedra man gets 10‑year federal sentence for trying to lure a child

Investigators say a man entered the business, exposed himself, and grabbed a child by the arm. The child immediately yelled, drawing attention from others nearby.

The suspect ran from the scene. The child was not physically harmed and is safe with their family.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Timothy Hall.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

With help from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Hall was arrested in Jacksonville.

Police say Hall is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction for lewd and lascivious conduct involving a minor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.