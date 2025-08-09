Man arrested, charged with attempted murder following road rage incident on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a road rage incident at Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff, Saturday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to the scene at 1:45 p.m.

According to JSO, 28-year-old Tayler Strickland allegedly pulled out a gun and waved it at a 25-year-old man who was in a car with his mother and aunt.

Afterwards, Strickland allegedly drew his gun and began shooting, with the victim returning fire as a result.

Officers said the victim was struck by gunfire and crashed his car. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Detectives from JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crime Unit launched a thorough investigation after the shooting.

According to JSO, an analyst used nearby cameras and other technology to identify the suspect’s car and license plate.

Investigators were able to trace the car to Strickland’s residence.

The car had a bullet strike to the rear passenger door and a patch on the windshield covering damage, says JSO.

Strickland eventually turned himself in at the Police Memorial Building on August 6. He is now in custody at the Duval County Jail.

Jso says Strickland was arrested in 2019 for assault/battery in an unrelated case.

The other driver will not be facing charges as evidence supports that he acted in self-defense, says JSO.

