Man arrested in Columbia County on child sexual abuse material charges: CCSO

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after being accused of possessing and viewing child sexual abuse material on a computer, says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

According to CCSO, detectives with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began an investigation on December 9.

An arrest warrant was obtained for 26-year-old Kevin Manuel Reyes Rosa after 18 child sexual abuse material images were recovered following computer checks.

CCSO says Reyes Rosa was arrested and is booked at the Columbia County Detention Facility. He faces charges of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and possession/control/view child pornography. He is being held on no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges

