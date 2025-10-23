Man arrested, faces multiple felony charges following drug bust on Tamaya Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered evidence of drug activity in his home.

According to JSO, detectives found that 41-year-old Anthony Smokes had a warrant for his arrest for felony charges. Detectives soon arrested him at his apartment on Tamaya Boulevard last month.

After receiving a search warrant for his home, detectives found the following:

613.7 grams of Fentanyl (306K+ potentially lethal doses)

5,115.84 grams of Methamphetamine

244.8 grams of Powder Cocaine

53.5 grams of Crack Cocaine

153.5 grams of Marijuana

1 pistol

Nearly $45K in cash

JSO says this is not Smoke’s first arrest; he has been arrested a dozen times by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also encourages anyone who sees something suspicious to call 904-630-0500 to report.

