Man arrested, faces multiple felony charges following drug bust on Tamaya Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered evidence of drug activity in his home.
According to JSO, detectives found that 41-year-old Anthony Smokes had a warrant for his arrest for felony charges. Detectives soon arrested him at his apartment on Tamaya Boulevard last month.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
After receiving a search warrant for his home, detectives found the following:
- 613.7 grams of Fentanyl (306K+ potentially lethal doses)
- 5,115.84 grams of Methamphetamine
- 244.8 grams of Powder Cocaine
- 53.5 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 153.5 grams of Marijuana
- 1 pistol
- Nearly $45K in cash
JSO says this is not Smoke’s first arrest; he has been arrested a dozen times by the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also encourages anyone who sees something suspicious to call 904-630-0500 to report.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]