Man arrested for online harassment towards child, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police arrested a local man on Wednesday after a months-long investigation into online crimes involving a child.

Officers say Alexandre Mandel Mainor II was taken into custody outside his home.

Police had been looking for Mainor since a warrant was put out for his arrest on January 13.

According to investigators, Mainor is accused of sharing sexual videos of his ex-girlfriend, who is a minor, on Instagram accounts linked to his phone number.

The victim told police that after their breakup last year, Mainor harassed her both online and in person.

She also said someone threatened to post more videos unless she got back together with him.

Detectives say they traced the Instagram account back to Mainor using the phone number tied to the account.

Police say Mainor admitted to the accusations during questioning.

