Man being pursued by Brunswick police injured in officer shooting, GBI investigating

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a police shooting in Brunswick where a man being pursued by police was injured.

GBI said in a news release Thursday the Brunswick Police Department requested an investigation of the shooting, which happened Wednesday.

Police were looking for Larry Labraun Kirkland, 18, after GBI said he was “involved in a shooting at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Brunswick.”

Kirkland left the home, but he ran away and officers chased him to the yard of another home in the 2700 block of Wolfe Street, GBI said.

Officers told Kirkland to stop and they attempted to arrest him.

“While attempting to arrest him, the officers saw a gun on Kirkland. One officer deployed a taser, and another shot at Kirkland,” GBI said in the news release.

No officers were injured in the incident and Kirkland was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

