Man charged months after woman was found dead in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Joseph Anderson, 49, is currently in Duval County jail, accused of killing 58-year-old Alesa Leach last November, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say officers were called to a home on West 14th Street near Myrtle Avenue on November 17 of last year.

When they got inside, they found Leach on a mattress, who had died before help arrived at the scene.

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Detectives later found out Leach had an injunction against Anderson.

Officers say evidence showed Anderson was in the home with Leach when she died.

Anderson was first arrested in Connecticut for violating that injunction and later brought back to Jacksonville.

The investigation continued, and on Friday, March 20, Anderson was formally charged with Leach’s murder and other related crimes.

JSO said he remains in jail as the case moves forward.

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