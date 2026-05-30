Man from Clay County, two men from Union County indicted in dog fighting case

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Three men, Drew Geer, Anthony Crosby and Leroy Halbert, have been charged by indictment in federal court in Jacksonville with three counts of possession of dogs for dog fighting ventures. Geer and Crosby also face charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Geer and Crosby each face a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison if convicted. Halbert faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

According to the indictments, the alleged offenses occurred on Dec. 10, 2025. On that date, Geer, Crosby and Halbert each possessed at least three dogs used in dog fighting ventures, a news release states.

Geer, a 42-year-old from Lake Butler, was arrested on May 20 and has been detained pending trial the news release states. Crosby, a 42-year-old from Keystone Heights and Halbert, a 53-year-old from Lake Butler, were arrested on Friday.

The United States Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The trial for Geer is currently scheduled for July 2026.

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