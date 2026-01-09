Man crossing Cesery Boulevard killed after being struck by two cars, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by two cars as he was walking eastbound across Cesery Blvd on Thursday evening.

According to JSO, the man was struck by an Infinity SUV and then a Nissan SUV.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene. JSO says both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with detectives.

He was reportedly wearing dark clothing and was not crossing within a marked crosswalk.

JSO says this is the fourth fatality in Duval County this year.

Arlington Expressway and Cesary Boulevard are open after being closed temporarily.

