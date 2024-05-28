Man dies after car crashes into tree in Union County, Florida Highway Patrol says

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in Union County over the Memorial Day weekend, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The man from Lake Butler was driving a sedan eastbound on West State Road 238 just before 3 a.m. Saturday, FHP said.

FHP said the man “failed to maintain a proper lane” while driving. He traveled into the westbound lane, then back into the eastbound lane.

The car then “left the roadway” and crashed into a tree, FHP said.

FHP said the man’s car was found in a “wooded area facing a northeasterly direction.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Union County Fire Rescue, FHP said.

