Man dies after crashing into 2 cars on Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died Friday morning after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into two other cars, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Normandy Boulevard near Combs Road, the FHP said.

The pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Jacksonville, was going eastbound on Normandy in the right lane.

FHP said “for reasons yet to be determined,” the pickup truck swerved into the right lane and hit the passenger’s side of a sedan traveling in the left lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The pickup truck was “redirected,” FHP said, and then hit the driver door of a car parked in a parking lot on the south side of Normandy Boulevard.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The people in the other two cars had minor injuries, FHP said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.