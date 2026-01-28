Man dies after drowning in lake at William Sheffield Park: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after drowning in a lake at William Sheffield Park on Tuesday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, after 3 p.m., patrol officers responded to 3659 New Berlin Road in reference to an adult drowning in William Sheffield Park’s lake.

JSO says officers recovered a man in his early 20’s from the lake. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

JSO Homicide Unit and JSO Crime Scene Unit responded and gathered evidence and information. JSO says there are no signs of foul play, and it appears to be an accidental incident.

Officers recieved information that the man dropped his cellphone in the lake and went to retrieve it.

JSO says they are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500.

