Man dies after truck flips over, strikes trees in Columbia County

FORT WHITE, Fla. — A 56-year-old Fort White man is dead after crashing the pickup truck he was driving Thursday night in Columbia County.

The man was traveling west on US 27 near SW Junction Road in Fort White at about 8:30 p.m. when the truck left the roadway, overturned onto the roof and stuck multiple trees, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.