Man dies in Jacksonville Heights shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Jacksonville Heights. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 9800 block of 103rd Street at about 7:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

As the officers made their way to the scene, the victim was being taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, a JSO news release states. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after his arrival.

Police said people were taken downtown for questioning, but no arrests were announced. “At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated. Due to this, the classification of the incident is pending,” the news release states.

