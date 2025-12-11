Man drives to St. Johns after shooting roommate in Jacksonville, is taken into custody, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody after he shot his roommate and drove to St. Johns County, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a man shot in the 2700 block of Sunland Drive, which is north of Beach Boulevard between Hodges Boulevard and San Pablo Road South.

Investigators found “that the victim was sleeping in his bedroom when his roommate entered and fired multiple shots in his direction,” JSO said in a news release.

The victim was struck in the leg and in the foot. JSO said he was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

JSO said they learned that the suspect drove to St. Johns County after the shooting, so they coordinated with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“Officers quickly responded to the scene,” JSO said, “ ... and detained the suspect.”

Anyone with information about this incident to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

