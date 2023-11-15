Man employed as a Chiropractic Assistant is arrested for sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office makes arrests man for sexual battery.

On Oct. 23, Dion S. Gordon who is employed as a chiropractic assistant, was interacting with a client at a business in the Northside of Jacksonville.

Gordon also advertised himself as a massage therapist out of the chiropractic business.

Due to the information obtained during the investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes there is a potential for additional victims.

JSO isa asking that anyone who feels they have information regarding this incident to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

