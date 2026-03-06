Man facing attempted homicide, arson charges after fire at ex-girlfriend’s Lake City home

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man is facing charges of attempted felony homicide and arson after authorities said he intentionally set fire to a home while a woman was inside.

Marvin Roberts, 71, was taken into custody early Tuesday after firefighters found him hiding in a shed behind the burning residence.

Officers responded to the home at 324 SE Colburn Ave. just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 18. Officers arrived and found heavy black smoke coming from the home. The homeowner told authorities that Roberts, her ex-boyfriend, was still believed to be on the property.

Lake City Fire Department extinguished the blaze. While searching the property, firefighters located Roberts inside a storage shed behind the home, a Lake City police news release states.

Columbia County EMS treated him at the scene before he was transported to HCA Florida Lake City Hospital for further medical treatment.

Lake City police investigators and state arson officials identified two separate points of origin inside the residence that showed evidence that an accelerant was used to start the fires, the news release states.

Investigators established probable cause that Roberts intentionally set the fires while the homeowner was still inside the structure.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.