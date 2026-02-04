Man follows hit-and-run driver after St. Johns Bluff crash, gets shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach Tuesday night after a traffic crash in the 1700 block of St. Johns Bluff.

Jacksonville police responded to the call for a person shot at about 9 p.m. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, a police news release states.

The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries were characterized as non-life threatening, the news release states.

Jacksonville police said the victim was involved in a crash in which the other driver drove away, the news release states. The man followed the driver and “at some point, the suspect stopped and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, before fleeing the area,” a Jacksonville police news release states.

No arrests were announced.

