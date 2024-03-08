Man found dead in Pomona Park in 1980 finally identified through DNA

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a man found dead in Putnam County more than 40 years ago has finally been identified, the sheriff’s office announced today. Action News Jax spoke with the victim’s family, who said they now have closure after four decades.

The body of veteran William Irving Monroe III was found partially buried in the area of Sisco Road and Broward Lake Road in Pomona Park on December 4th, 1980. But at the time, his body could not be identified.

Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said, “U. S Marine, Vietnam Veteran, father of two, brother, and son who was violently murdered four decades ago and left partially buried in a hole in Pomona Park.”

The Putnam County Sheriff announced the body they found in 1980 was identified as veteran William Irving Monroe III. But at the time Monroe did not match the description of any people who had been reported missing in the area, and his fingerprints didn’t match law enforcement databases.

Williams was last seen alive on Nov. 15, 1980, after being picked up by a driver for Simmons’ Labor Camp in Pomona Park with three other people in the car.

“Medical examiner initially determines the deceased was a white male with brown hair who sustained a gunshot wound to the neck entering on the right side and exiting on the left,” Sheriff DeLoach said.

Captain Chris Stallings re-opened this cold case last year after he received a lead from the victim’s family through DNA samples. He later got in contact with Monroe’s brother Richard Monroe who helped Stallings to identify his brother’s body.

“I thought about him all the time,” the victim’s Brother Richard Monroe said. “I prayed about him being found.”

Richard last saw his brother Williams in 1980, and for 43 years he wondered the truth about his well-being.

Richard said, “I’m just glad to hear that was the real truth that he got murdered. It’s just unfortunate my parent isn’t here to see it.”

But his nephew and William’s son Michael is.

“I felt like it would always be a mystery to me, like I would never know,” Michael said.

Michael was seven years old when he last spent time with his dad. He is now the age of 52.

“I’m glad I’m able to have some closure. It is almost a good thing because I now know Rick and the rest of my dad’s family that I never have known since I was five years old,” Michael said.

Richard said the family never filed a missing person report because Williams was traveling from state to state because of his job.

At this time, there are no suspects and no person of interest. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Putnam County Sherriff’s office or Crimestoppers.

