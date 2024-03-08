Putnam sheriff: ‘John Doe’ killed in 1980 is William Irving Monroe III, Marine who served in Vietnam

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was found dead in 1980 in Pomona Park has been identified “through DNA processing and genealogic review,” Putnam County Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach announced Friday.

The man, now known to be William Irving Monroe III, a U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam, died from a gunshot wound to the neck, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

How Monroe was originally found

His body, partially buried, was found about two to three weeks after he died, on Dec. 4, 1980, near Sisco and Broward Lake roads by a deputy on routine patrol, PCSO said. Monroe had no identification on him.

Investigators found that Monroe was last seen alive on Nov. 15, 1980, by a convenience store worker who saw Monroe in her store. The driver for Simmons’ Labor Camp in Pomona Park said he had picked up Monroe in Orlando on that same day, three days before his disappearance.

The driver told deputies he believed that the man had wandered off the property.

After an autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide, Monroe, known then as “John Doe #36,” was buried in the Lake Como/Pomona Park cemetery, with a metal marker denoting his gravesite.

What led to Monroe’s identification

Evidence collected by investigators in 1980 included hair and skin samples, PCSO said.

PCSO Capt. Chris Stallings was reviewing evidence from cold cases in February 2023 and contacted Othram Inc., which assisted with a Flagler County case, to see if the victim could be identified.

Hair and skin samples were sent to Othram’s lab in Texas in March 2023, PCSO said.

PCSO said “despite the degradation of the samples, a usable DNA strand was created with forensic-grade genome sequencing in September.”

Othram’s database began pulling together possible identities and possible family members for “John Doe #36.”

In January, PCSO was notified of the possible identification of the body. The second person on the list of potential family members was Richard Monroe, who is Monroe’s brother.

Richard Monroe told deputies that Monroe stopped contacting the family in 1980, but they did not know where he went.

About William Irving Monroe III

Richard Monroe told PCSO that his brother served in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine.

Investigators believed at the time of his death, Monroe was living in Orlando and might have come to Pomona Park because his ex-wife and children were living in the area.

PCSO said Monroe had “several ties to Putnam County through records including speeding tickets in the decade prior to his murder.”

Deputies are now working to solve Monroe’s murder. Anyone with information on Monroe, his time in Putnam County, or his murder, is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

