Man found guilty of murdering man in Jacksonville after leaving recording studio in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found guilty of murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence in another man’s 2023 shooting death, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Thursday.

Kenneth James faces a mandatory life sentence in the Florida State Prison and will be sentenced by Judge Tatiana Salvador at a later date, according to a news release from Nelson’s office.

The shooting happened Sept. 9, 2023. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded that day to the 4200 block of Melrose Avenue and found Mikyh White laying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

Investigators found White had been at a recording studio with his best friend and James. White was seen getting into the passenger’s side of a white Ford Fusion driven by James, the release said.

Surveillance video shows the Ford Fusion stop in front of a home. The release said that a gunshot is heard, then the driver gets out of the car, walks to the passenger’s side, opens the door, drags White out, and leaves him in the road.

Location data, cellphone data, and DNA were used to confirm that James was the person who shot White, the release said.

