Man found shot on Atlantic Boulevard, suspect detained: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot in the 13000 block of Atlantic Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, the man who was shot was visiting the suspect at his residence. The suspect pulled out a rifle and fired a shot, striking the victim in the ankle.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says the suspect was detained. Detectives also responded and spoke with witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown why the suspect fired at the victim.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

