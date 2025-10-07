Man found shot inside vehicle on W. 17th Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot inside a car in the 2300 block of W. 17th Street on Monday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

JSO says patrol officers responded to the shooting at 12:58 p.m.

According to JSO, when officers responded to the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

JFRD soon responded and transported the man to a local hospital, where he is currently in a life-threatening condition.

JSO Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit conducted the investigation.

According to JSO, detectives spoke with witnesses who heard the gunshots and a car possibly fleeing the scene.

JSO encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact them by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

