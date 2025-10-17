Man found shot on West 35th Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday evening in the 2800 block of West 35th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

When JSO arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, says JSO.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Based on the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect confronted the man who was shot, and the two got into an argument. The suspect fled the area after shooting the victim.

JSO says it is believed to be an isolated incident and that detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance.

The sheriff’s office encourages the community to contact them at 904-630-0500 or at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG if they know anything about the incident.

