Man hikes Appalachian Trail to raise $50K for Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville

Lon Greenwood hiked the nearly 2,200 mile Appalachian trail from Georgia to Maine in less than 6 months to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville.

“So often people don’t realize how it involves the whole family. Mothers, fathers end up staying at the hospital, or used to, stay at the hospital sleeping in a chair. I had done that so many times with my son that I understood how effective the mission is,” said Lon Greenwood about the Ronald McDonald House.

Greenwood lost his son to diabetes complications, so he can relate to the families at the Ronald McDonald House who are provided lodging, meals, transportation and a community of care as critically ill children get treatment at nearby hospitals.

He started hiking the Appalachian Trail April 18th and finished up September 26th for his “Hike for the House” fundraiser. His goal is to raise $50,000 total.

Last week he was honored by the Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville for raising more than $12,000 in donations during his hike, and he shared stories of his adventures with RMH families and staff Thursday.

At 69-years-old he says this is the biggest challenge like this he’s ever faced. “Five and a half months, 162 days to accomplish what I wanted to do. It was a big challenge timewise, energy. I lost over 30 pounds, but it’s a phenomenal experience.”

Greenwood will share his story again December 1st at Riverhouse Clubhouse in Rivertown at 7pm.

