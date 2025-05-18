Man hit by bullet fired into a home in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was shot while inside a home on Jefferson Road in East Arlington just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, investigators found a single bullet strike to the outside of the home.

The victim was not able to provide any suspect information.

Detectives are now looking for surveillance video and potential witnesses in the area.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

