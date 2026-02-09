Man hospitalized after shooting on Golfair Boulevard: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot in the abdomen and legs in the 1000 block of Golfair Boulevard on Monday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO , officers responded to the scene around 2:20 p.m. in reference to an adult being shot. Based on the initial investigation, the victim was behind the Metro Inn and Suites when an unknown person fired several shots, hitting him in the legs and abdomen.

JSO says the man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition as his injuries are non-life-threatening. This is considered to be an isolated incident where the man was targeted.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

