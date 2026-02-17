Man hospitalized, shot in head following dispute on C Street Lane, sheriff’s office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30’s was found shot in the head in the 2300 block of C Street Lane on Tuesday morning, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, officers responded to a person shot on C Street Lane around 11:45 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says their initial investigation revealed that the man who was shot and the suspect were in a dispute when the suspect shot him. The suspect fled the area afterwards. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500, or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

