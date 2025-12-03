Man in ICE custody after blood found on pizza box in Palm Coast burglary

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man accused of illegally re-entering the United States after being deported has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Palm Coast, residence nine months ago.

Flagler County deputies responded to a burglary on Pritchard Lane on Jan. 28 where the victim reported her home had been ransacked and between $2,500 and $3,000 in cash was stolen.

Detectives found that the suspect had cut off the electricity and internet by switching off the circuit breaker and unplugging the modem, a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office news release stated Wednesday.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the suspect, William Vargas-Carmona, a 33-year-old Colombian citizen, had covered the victim’s home security camera with a jacket before cutting the power, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance footage showed him manipulating the camera before it lost power, the news release states.

A red smear believed to be blood was found on a pizza box in the kitchen. Forensic tests confirmed it was blood, and the DNA matched Vargas-Carmona who was previously deported in Sept. 2024 for being in the U.S. illegally, the news release states.

On Oct. 14, detectives obtained a warrant for Vargas-Carmona’s arrest for burglary and grand theft. On Nov. 21, ICE agents located and arrested him in Jacksonville, transporting him to the Baker County Detention Center where he is held without bond pending extradition to Flagler County, the news release states.

