Man killed in Baker County crash

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A 64-year-old Glen St. Mary man is dead after crashing the truck he was driving at about 7:16 p.m. Thursday on County Road 125. He was traveling northbound on the roadway when he failed to negotiate a curve, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The vehicle struck a fence before coming to rest against a tree, the news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

