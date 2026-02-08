Man killed in early Sunday I-75 crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 47-year-old man from Lakeland was killed early Sunday when he was struck by a car on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 17-year-old girl from Madison was driving a sedan northbound near mile marker 432, before I-10 just after midnight.

Investigators said the car hit the man, who was lying in the road at the time of the crash.

The teen driver was not hurt, according to FHP. No passengers were listed in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

