JSO searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run crash on Moncrief Road

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a hit-and-run crash at Moncrief Road.

A man riding a scooter was killed in the crash Friday night in Jacksonville.

Police say it happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 4900 block of Moncrief Road West.

The man was crossing the road on an electric stand-up scooter when he was hit by a Ford truck going north.

The impact threw him into the southbound lanes, where he was struck again by the white SUV.

JSO said the SUV driver, described as a black male in his mid-50s, did not stay at the scene or speak with police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but died shortly after.

