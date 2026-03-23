Man killed in road rage shootout in Lake Forest area, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A road rage fight led to gunfire and left one man dead Sunday night on the northbound exit ramp from Edgewood Avenue West to I-95, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says it all started around 8:20 p.m. when two drivers got into a heated argument while driving west on Edgewood.

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The situation escalated quickly as both vehicles, one described as a small silver SUV, stopped on the ramp.

Police say both men got out, pulled handguns, and exchanged shots.

When officers arrived, they found one man, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

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The other driver took off in the silver SUV and has not been found yet.

Officers said detectives spent several hours at the scene, talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video to help identify the SUV and its driver.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers.

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