Man killed while crossing U.S. 1 in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 40s was killed on Sunday when he was hit by two vehicles as he crossed U.S. 1 at Energy Center Drive in Mandarin.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was hit by an SUV being driven by a man in his 60s. Shortly after that, the victim was hit again by a second vehicle, which then drove away.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

