Man shot at apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Hillcrest neighborhood

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday at an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Hillcrest neighborhood. The incident occurred at about 6:17 p.m. at Valencia Way Apartments, 1214 Labelle St.

The victim, described as a male in his early 20s, was standing near building No. 5 when he was shot, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. The man ran to a nearby apartment where he called police.

Police are looking for the shooter who is described as wearing all black clothing with a red face covering, the news release states.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a bullet wound to his right shoulder. He was listed in stable condition early Monday, the news release states.

