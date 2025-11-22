Man shot in back on Green Street, suspect arrested: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot in the 3300 block of Green Street on Saturday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, at around 1:24 p.m., officers responded to Green Street and found a man in his mid-twenties suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was soon transported by JFRD to a local area hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

JSO says the preliminary investigation indicated that a physical altercation involving several people occurred. The situation intensified when weapons were brought out. The suspect struck the victim in the back.

The suspect was arrested, and all other individuals involved were detained. JSO says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 904-630-0500, visit JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG online, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

