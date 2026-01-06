Man shot to death by Jacksonville officers during domestic dispute with wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after Jacksonville police said he pulled a gun on them during an armed domestic dispute call Monday night.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. when Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called out to Bartram Park Apartments at Luxor Club, 13800 Egrets Nest Drive.

They were called there after receiving multiple 911 calls, including one from an employee, reporting a woman screaming, police said.

Witnesses observed the woman on the hood of a Tesla banging on the vehicle, police said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Witnesses told officers that they saw a man, identified as Daniel Rodriguez, leave the scene.

Rodriguez, 34, returned and was seen carrying a firearm at his side, police said.

Officers determined that the incident was domestic in nature and Rodriguez was married to the woman who was on the Tesla.

Two officers attempted to approach Rodriguez and he pulled out a handgun, police said. The officers shot Rodriguez. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers were identified as Officer Jay Rodrick and Officer Jay Milam. The incident is Rodrick’s second officer-involved shooting. He’s been with JSO for six years. The incident is Milam’s first officer-involved shooting. He’s been on the force four years.

