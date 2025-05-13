Man shot to death outside of Wacos Gentlemen’s Club in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot early Tuesday in the parking lot of a Jacksonville strip club.

Police said at about 2 a.m. the victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, got into an argument after leaving Wacos Gentlemen’s Club, 3701 Emerson St., and was shot.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

