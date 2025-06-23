Man shot during block party on Jacksonville’s Eastside

A man is recovering from wounds he received after being shot during what Jacksonville police called a large block party on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Police were alerted to the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday after the victim, a man in his 40s, walked into a hospital. He was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition Monday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at the shooting location to find shell casings and blood. Investigators found no witnesses and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can email us at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

