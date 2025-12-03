Man shot during fight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is being treated at a hospital after being shot twice during a fight late Tuesday in Jacksonville’s Pecan Park area. Police were called to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Kirk Road in response to someone being shot, police said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and leg. Police characterized his condition as stable, but serious.

“The initial investigation revealed the victim was at his girlfriend’s residence when the suspect and another individual came to the residence,” police said. “The victim and suspect got into an argument and a physical altercation began.”

During the fight, the suspect shot the victim twice and left the scene on foot with another person, police said adding they were possibly in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Police said they are speaking to a witness and they believe all those involved know each other.

