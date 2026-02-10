Girlfriend’s father shot her boyfriend during fight on Jacksonville’s Westside, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in his stomach early Tuesday in Jacksonville’s McGirts Creek neighborhood. Police were called to the 7500 block of Cinnamon Lakes Drive at about 12:10 a.m. in reference to a person shot, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Officers arrived and located the victim, a man in his early 20’s, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the news release states.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with another male,” the news release states. “During the altercation the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim at least one time.”

The suspected shooter, a man in his 40’s, has been detained, police said.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio spoke to a family member of the victim who said he was shot by his girlfriend’s father.

The family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the victim and his girlfriend were together earlier during the day and he asked her to leave.

She called her parents and her father arrived at the victim’s home. The father and victim got into an argument on the front lawn before the victim was shot, the family member said.

