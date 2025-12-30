Man shot in face while sitting in car in Jacksonville’s Normandy area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated for a gunshot wound to the face Monday after being shot while sitting in a car. Police were called to the 1600 block of Guardian Drive at about 4:15 p.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the man injured. He was taken to the hospital and his injury was characterized as non-life threatening, a Jacksonville police news release states.

“The initial investigation has revealed the victim was seated inside a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown suspect who then fled the area,” the news release states.

No arrests were announced.

