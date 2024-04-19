Man shot in leg flees scene then crashes car in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, a man parked at a convenience store on Bert Broad was blocked in by another car.

A suspect opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, striking the man in his lower calf.

Police said the victim fled in his car and was involved in a crash near Tredinick Parkway and Southside Boulevard. A woman passenger in the car with the victim was injured, but not from the shooting.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police are asking if you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

