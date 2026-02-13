Man shot multiple times during robbery at North Jacksonville apartment, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young man was shot multiple times during a robbery at an apartment on Friday.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Broward Road just before noon, JSO Sgt. Mitlyng said.

When they arrived, they found an adult man “in his late teens” who had multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Mitlyng said he was taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery.

Detectives found that several individuals entered the apartment and began to rob the people inside. They ran away in an unknown direction, Mitlyng said.

Detectives are not aware of any relationship between the victims and the robbers, Mitlyng said.

At this point, officers are not sure how the suspects got into the apartment, or why the man was shot.

Mitlyng said anyone with any information on this incident to please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

