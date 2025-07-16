Man shot multiple times while driving in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot multiple times on Dennis Street in Downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 5:25 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his groin, back, and arm, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

The victim told investigators he was driving to a local business when he was attacked by an unknown assailant, police said. The attack caused the victim to crash his vehicle, police said.

No arrests were made.

